Dur-e-Fishan Saleem awes social media with her latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are going viral on social media platforms.

The viral pictures show the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor posing for the camera in an elegant dress and stylish jewellery.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is active on social media. The actor shares the picture of her personal and professional with millions on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Earlier, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared her clicks of her on the sets of the drama in which she is playing the leading role of Mehak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The story of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a son of a business tycoon Shamsher, played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor, who falls in love with Mehak belonging to a middle-class background.

Related – Which character Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wishes to portray? actor reveals

Some unpleasant events occur during the course and Mehak starts hating Shamsher; and since Shamsher’s family does not approve of his relationship, the story tangles up even more.

The cast also includes Noman Aijaz, Hammad Shoaib, Laila Wasti, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Tipu Shareef, Zainab Qayyum, Emad Butt, Shehzeen Rahat and others.

Comments