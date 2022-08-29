Dur-e-Fishan Saleem flaunts new hairstyle in latest pictures

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared pictures of her new hairstyle and they are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The celebrity, who plays the role of Mehak, shared the picture on the social media application Instagram. The caption read, “Just another filmy hair flip day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Thousands of the application’s users liked the photo album. They wrote some heartwarming comments for the celebrity.

A user called her the “stunning, mesmerizing prettiest, cutest and gorgeous angel”. Another wrote, called her “Wonder Woman”. A third netizen said the beauty ends with her, while another stated she has an innocent face.

Related – Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is ruling Instagram; here’s the proof

The celebrity has a quite a fan following on interactive platforms. She has millions of Instagram followers.

She uploads pictures and videos of her personal life and professional ventures. Her posts are eye-catching and grabs the netizens’ attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

In Kaisi Teri Khugarzi, her character Mehak – who comes from a middle-class family – gets into a predicament when she refuses to return the love of a business tycoon’s son Shamsher, played by hearthrob Danish Taimoor.

Apart from the two leads, the cast also includes Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The project is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah.

Comments