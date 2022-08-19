Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is ruling Instagram; here’s the proof

A cute video of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is going viral across social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A fan page of the actor had posted the viral video on the visual-sharing application Instagram. The heartwarming clip showed her smiling with a balloon tied to her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by durefishans (@durefishans_world)

Earlier, the celebrity posted a picture of her from the show’s set for the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

A video of the cast having fun on the set of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi made rounds on Instagram. The video got millions on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dm For Paid promotions/shout-out (@durexfishan)

The story of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around of Shamsher (Danish Taimoor), son of a business tycoon, who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background. Things take an ugly turn for the latter when she does not return his love.

Related – Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem latest pictures

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, the show has a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The celebrity earlier shared a fun fact about the show. She thanked fans and viewers who are not only loving the play but are madly in love with both her and Danish Taimoor’s characters.

Mehak said that the serial was shot in “extreme cold” weather and they ate daal (pulses) from many dhaabas (street-side-stalls), which is now her “new found love”.

Comments