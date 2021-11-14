Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s latest pictures go viral

Popular actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a gallery of her latest pictures that have gone viral on social media platforms.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, who has won the hearts of the showbiz industry with her superb performance in serials namely Bharaas and Pardes, shared the pictures for her fans on Instagram.

The actor did a photoshoot for a magazine, can be seen wearing a smart western outfit with a serious expression.

Her photos got thousands of views and likes and they are being widely discussed by netizens.

Recently, the actor had made it clear that she will never do item numbers in her projects despite being offered millions of rupees and gave her reason for doing so in an interview.

The Bharaas star stated said that she will never do item numbers or play characters that objectify women despite being offered millions of rupees.

“I just don’t want to do item numbers,” she said. “I just don’t want anything which objectifies a woman and her body or something like that.”

She added: “I am reserved about my clothing or anything that will make me go on that borders then I have to say no to it. I will never go there where a woman is objectified.”

