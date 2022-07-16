Viral: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem leaves fans spellbound with latest pictures

Showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a new picture gallery on social media which has gone viral.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and shared a series of selfies on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms. “Some very last bangs diaries,” she captioned the three-picture gallery followed by a capsicum sticker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The shared pictures see Dur-e-Fishan in a deep green outfit paired with drop earrings and tinted face makeup, as she flaunted her chopped hair for the Car-fies.

The picture gallery shared by the actor garnered immense response on the social platform in the form of thousands of likes and compliments from her millions of followers. The rising actor who has a huge fan base on her social media accounts is usually quite consistent with her postings. Dur-e-Fishan often drop glimpses of her personal as well as professional life on the feed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has proven her talent within a short career span. She has superhit projects like ‘Bharaas’, ‘Pardes’, and a telefilm ‘Hangor’ in her acting credits. She is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, which airs every Wednesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) The serial, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, tells the story of a son of a business tycoon Shamsher – played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor – who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background.

Comments