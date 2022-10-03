Dur-e-Fishan Saleem ditches makeup for Sunday selfies: Pics inside

The latest no-makeup pictures of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are viral across social media platforms.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing social application, Sunday and posted a new two-picture gallery on the feed. “Bare face Sundays,” Saleem wrote in the caption.

The weekend selfies see the actor ditch every inch of makeup as she exuded some to-die-for healthy glow on her face without any cosmetics. Thousands of social users showered their love on the viral pictures of Dur-e-Fishan with likes and applauding comments.

Have a look at some of the comments on the Instagram post.

In other news, Dur-e-Fishan recently crossed the coveted one million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

The celebrity enjoys a huge fan following in both, online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram.

On the work front, she is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, opposite handsome hunk Danish Taimoor.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, the show has a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The drama airs every Wednesday in prime time on ARY Digital.

