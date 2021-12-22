Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s recent picture goes viral

Pakistani actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a new picture on her Instagram handle that went viral on social media.

‘Bharaas‘ actor took to her Instagram account on Wednesday midnight to share a new picture of herself for thousands of followers.

The aesthetic picture has a close-up shot of her face with the setting sun in the background. “Dawn and dusk till you must”, she wrote in the caption along with some emojis. The actor is seen sporting smokey makeup look with muted lips and messy hair, that compliments her charming looks so well.

The post has achieved thousands of likes and several comments within a few hours. Her industry pals Ushna Shah and Rabya Kulsoom also dropped some love for the ‘Pardes‘ actor in the comments section of her post.

Earlier this week, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem also shared a sunkissed picture of herself, captioning it “Shades-life-shades”, which received immense love from her fans.

The celebrity keeps the fans updated by posting pictures and videos of her dramas on the picture and video-sharing social media application.

She was last seen in ARY hit serial, ‘Pardes‘ and will be essaying a key role in the upcoming telefilm ‘Hangor‘, with Zahid Ahmed, Saba Qamar, Affan Waheed, Shehzad Sheikh, and Javed Sheikh in the cast.