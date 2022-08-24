Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares words of wisdom

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared words of wisdom by sharing her new picture which is going viral on social media.

The viral picture saw Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posing for the picture in a t-shirt and pyjamas on Instagram. Thousands of social media application users have liked the image.

The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor said people with power and authority are not peaceful, tolerant and empathetic. She added people should be kind to each other.

With close to a million Instagram followers, the celebrity uploads images and clicks for the fans. The visuals go hit and get positive reactions from fans and netizens.

Apart from sharing pictures and working in serials and films, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem also posts thought provoking messages for fans.

Earlier, she stated that the celebrities choose to live the life of uncertainty which is without guarantees.

“We put our bodies through some rigorous stuff. Our life is full of peaks and valleys and sometimes an abyss. We see unprecedented success and monumental failure all in a season sometimes within a fortnight,” she added.

The Bharaas star said artists sit, stand, wake, sleep, starve, ache in awkward spots, glued together by a shared thrill.

“We lead disruptive lives, unhealthy schedules, and also regimented discipline. We work nights, days, weeks, through winters and monsoons and blistering summers. Away from home, from family, friends and all things familiar. Pushing ourselves to a breaking point,” the celebrity stated.

