FloodsinPakistan: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urges people to donate generously

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urged her social media followers to donate generously to flood victims in Pakistan.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and spoke about her drama which is trending on social media.

Along with a monochromatic picture of herself as Mehak, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem weighed upon the current situation of floods in Pakistan, as she wrote, “#kaisiterikhudgarzi trending on number 1 but but also let’s start a trend of donating that I am sure many of you already are and will but let’s give from what we can.”

She further requested people not to save for the future and make donations for the flood affectees right now, which is the need of the moment.

“Let’s not save for the future because no matter how important that too is but rizq has a way of coming to you specially when you are a reason why someone will be able to sleep in peace with a meal and shelter tonight,” she penned further.

Concluding her appeal, Saleem asked fans to donate in any amount possible, however, if unable to do so, they should at least say a prayer for those in need.

Meanwhile, the recent torrential rains and floods that wreaked havoc in multiple provinces of the country have washed away a number of villages and crops and left thousands homeless. While the Balochistan and Sindh provinces are the worst-affected regions by the climate catastrophe, overnight flooding from the Swat River has hit the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

About the actor, she is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, which airs every Wednesday in prime time.

