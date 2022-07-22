Dur-e-Fishan Saleem speaks up on Sania Khan’s tragic death

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has spoken up on Sania Khan’s tragic death by saying that getting out of an abusive relationship is better and should be normalised.

“Normalise getting out of an abusive relationship be it physical or mental,” she said. Her statement comes following the murder of Sania Khan.

The US woman of Pakistani origin, a professional photographer, was shot dead by her former husband in Chicago city of Illinois state.

Related – Hafizabad man allegedly kills wife over asking for Eid clothes

The neighbours called the police after hearing gunshots in the house. After reaching the house, they found the 29-year-old’s body. Her former husband committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in a room.

Police stated an investigation is ongoing. They added her former husband had written a letter before his suicide.

Sania Khan was active on social media, where she used to speak about her divorce.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Nimra Khan spoke about her former husband Raja Azam’s abusive behaviour towards her before their divorce.

“I want to tell that every story has two sides, the happy pictures with my husband were what I was showing to people but what was happening with me was something not to be shared with,” the Bhool actor said.

She added: “You should tolerate abuse to an extent, when it intensifies and exceeds from level of tolerance, one should leave right away, take a decision and move on.”

Comments