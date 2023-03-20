Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stuns in a pastel saree: See pics

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is looking like an ethnic dream in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

In the early hours of Monday, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posted a new five-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application. “Queen of double chin and messy hair,” ‘KaisiTeri Khudgarzi’ star wrote in the caption of the Insta post with a series of emojis.

The stunning clicks see the fashionista pull off a gorgeous look in a pastel pink block-printed sari, paired with some chunky gold studs and a matching ring. Saleem kept the look super fresh with barely there makeup and effortless hair for what looked like a daytime wedding event.

The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

To note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising new entrants in the showbiz industry and enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on social platforms.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ as the main protagonist, Mehak.

Saleem also made her music video debut earlier this year with heartthrob singer Asim Azhar’s latest single ‘Dard’.

