Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stuns in her latest pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle which has gone viral across social media platforms.

On Monday, ‘Pardes’ actor Dur-e-Fishan took to her official account on the photo and video sharing site, to share a couple of pictures of herself from what looks like her next project shoot.

“The grind”, read the text with the two-picture gallery which sees the showbiz celeb sporting an all-blue outfit, as she flaunted her newly chopped bangs in hair with fresh tinted face makeup.

The shared pictures received thousands of likes from her 554,000 followers on the social application, while a number of admirers of the actor dropped lovely compliments for her in the comments section.

Over the past weekend, Dur-e-Fishan made an appearance at ARY Digital’s ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ to launch the highly awaited teaser of her upcoming show ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ alongside Danish Taimoor. Sharing a few glimpses from her time on the show, she wrote “Jeeto moods”. One of the pictures even sees the starlet posing with JPL team captains Shaista Lodhi and Ushna Shah.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the most followed showbiz celebs on social media and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal life as well as BTS pictures from project shoots.

