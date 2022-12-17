Dur-e-Fishan Saleem thanks fans, team for the success of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem penned a thank you note to her fans, cast and production team for making her drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” a resounding success.

She played the role of Mehak in “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi“. Her character is that of a woman from a middle-class background who forcibly marries Shamsher (Danish Taimoor), the son of an influential business tycoon Nawab Dilawar (Nauman Ijaz).

As time passes, they developed feelings for each other, much to the displeasure of the patriarch’s family.

She thanked fans, audiences the production team for making it a hit by sharing a video of her character’s moments from the serial.

“To my audience To my fans To my people-this is yours “KAISI TERI KHUGARZI” SUCCESS IS YOURS ☀️🌟” she wrote. “Thank you for loving me so much over the past 2 years that I want to do and give my best just to keep you all entertained.

“An actor is a very tiny part of the entire process still end up getting all the praise but KTK is what it is because of the people behind the cameras who kept working even when we were not working”

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem gave credit to Danish Taimoor for putting so much effort into helping her perform her character in a way that she couldn’t without him.

In his reply, Danish Taimoor told her to stay blessed.

Moreover, She said her co-actors Shahood Alvi and Laila Wasti for being her off-screen parental guides. She thanked Hammad Shoaib (Ahsan), Laiba Khan (Nida), Ayesha Toor (Farwa) and Tipu Sharif (Dara) for being friends. She mentioned that veteran stars Nauman Ijaz and Tipu Sharif and Atiqa Odho (Mehwish) kept them entertained by sharing their stories.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem said its director Abdullah Siddiqui is the best director for keeping calm on the sets. She added that he listened to the creative input and gave it as much importance as his own.

She thanked everyone from the spot boy to the line producers for their contribution to the serial.

Dua-e-Fishan Saleem asked fans to pray for helping her work on projects that would make her audience happy and entertained because she is her fan’s person before anything.

“Biggest love and hug -see you all soon in a new story ❤️🌟” she wrote.

The drama was a smash hit and kept the audience hooked with its gripping plot and performance by the actors.

