Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has a surprise for her fans

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem will feature in the music video of Asim Azhar’s upcoming song ‘Dard‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared the poster and the teaser of the music video of ‘Dard‘ on her Instagram account. She called it “the heartbreak song of all heartbreak songs”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

‘Dard‘ will release on 12th January.

Moreover, Asim Azhar also shared the song’s first look on his Instagram account.

The poster got millions of likes from the application’s users whereas the snippet was liked by thousands of Instagrammers.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ had a stellar 2022 thanks to her personal and off-screen happenings and determined to make this year even better.

Related – Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s dreamy vacation pictures go viral!

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared what she expects in 2023 on the social media application Instagram through pictures that are going viral on social media.

It showed her posing for pictures in a black top with maroon pants and black shoes. She wrote, “Love, happiness, health, food, laughs, self-care, mental peace, no drama (only act in them ) for 2023 only 🌟🙂🤞”

On the acting front, she won hearts with her portrayal of Mehak in the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘. Her character was that of a woman from a middle-class family who married Shamsher (Danish Taimoor), the son of an influential business tycoon Nawabzada Dilawar (Nauman Ijaz), against her will.

However, they developed feelings for each other and lived a happy life before she became a widow.

Moreover, her performances in ‘Pardes‘, ‘Bharaas‘, and the telefilm ‘Hangor‘.

Comments