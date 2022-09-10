Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem won hearts again when she posted her latest pictures that are going viral on social media.

Thousands of Instagram users liked Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s new viral pictures.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem enjoys a huge fan following in both, online and offline spheres, and like her consistently amazing on-screen performances, the celeb rules Instagram with frequent glimpses of personal as well as professional life.

The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star crossed the million-followers mark on Instagram. She shared the achievement with a new picture gallery. “Happy 1M loversssssssss,” she announced in the caption.

She has proved her mettle in the drama industry. Apart from Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, her work in serial Bharaas and Pardes were praised by critics and audience.

She urged her social media followers to donate generously to flood victims in Pakistan. The actor asked the people to not save for the future and make donations for the flood affectees in any amount possible.

She added anyone, who cannot do so, should at least say a prayer for those in need.

