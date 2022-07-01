Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s pictures of her in a bridal dress are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Her viral pictures are from the sets of her superhit ARY Digital serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi where she plays the female lead Mehak.

The clicks got thousands of likes from Instagram users. They did not hold back from complimenting her beautiful looks. Here is what they had to say.

“Beautiful❤️”

“Big fan 😍

“Ohhhhhhhhhh MYYYYY🔥❤️❤️”

“Favourite actress of all time 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍❤️🙌”

“Aap bahut khubsurat hai (You are very beautiful)”

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the most followed showbiz celebs on social media and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal life along with BTS pictures from project shoots.

The Pardes star shared of her wearing an all-blue outfit, as she flaunted her newly chopped bangs in hair with fresh tinted face makeup.

The actor has been praised for her performances in superhit projects Bharaas and Pardes. She is currently seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi opposite Danish Taimoor.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi tells the story of a son of a business tycoon Shamsher – played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor – who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background.

Radain Shah has written the serial. Ahmed Bhatti directs it. The serial airs every Wednesday at 08:00 PM on ARY Digital.

