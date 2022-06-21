Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares ‘musical’ commentary on economic situation

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a Sajjad Ali song as her opinion on the coalition government’s performance and the prevailing economic condition.

The Pardes actor was asked what she feels about the current political and economic situation. In response, she shared the veteran singer’s popular melody Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai.

Here’s how netizens responded to Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s reply.

The Bharaas star has a huge fan base on Instagram with millions of followers. She shares images of photoshoots and projects behind the scenes.

The celebrity, who has worked on superhit projects, received a lot of praise for her impressive performances in projects including Bharaas, Pardes and is currently stealing the show in superhit serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi in a leading role.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is about a business tycoon’s son Shamsher (Danish Taimoor) who falls in love with Mehak (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem), belonging to a middle-class background.

Shamsher loves Mehak who does not return his love, he gets her father arrested to get back at her.

The project, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, has a stellar cast with the likes of Noman Aijaz, Hammad Shoaib, Shahood Alvi, Laila Wasti, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Tipu Shareef, Zainab Qayyum, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

