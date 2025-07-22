Dustin Poirier picks the hardest shots he’s ever taken

Dustin Poirier, who recently retired after UFC 318, has spoken about the toughest strikes he has taken during his long and respected career.

Latest UFC News

The former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, known for his toughness and strong chin, shared some honest reflections before his final fight.

Dustin Poirier, who lost to Max Holloway by decision in his farewell bout, admitted that he has been stopped by strikes a few times throughout his time in the Octagon.

Despite being hit hard by many top-level fighters, there are a few moments that stand out for him.

One of the most powerful blows Poirier remembers was the head kick he took from Justin Gaethje. Gaethje knocked him out at UFC 291 and became the first person to finish him by strikes in seven years. Poirier called that kick one of the nastiest he has experienced.

Another strong punch that Poirier remembers came during his first fight with Conor McGregor back in 2014.

McGregor stopped him in the first round of their featherweight match at UFC 178. While Dustin Poirier would later beat McGregor in their rematches, that early defeat left a lasting impression.

Over the years, Dustin Poirier has faced some of the biggest names in the UFC.

His record includes fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez, and of course, Gaethje and McGregor.

His journey through the featherweight and lightweight divisions has been filled with tough battles and unforgettable moments.

Dustin Poirier also shared that he wished he could have fought legends like BJ Penn and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Another fight that slipped away was a planned bout with Nate Diaz in 2018, which fell through due to injury.

Even Tony Ferguson was once a possible opponent for Poirier. Talks for a fight were in place in 2020, but they couldn’t agree on a deal, so it never happened.

Dustin Poirier’s career may now be over, but fans will remember him as one of the toughest and most exciting fighters in UFC history.