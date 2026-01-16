Dutch mayor visits India in search of mother

NAGPUR: A baby born to a woman in Nagpur on February 10, 1985, was abandoned at a city shelter just three days after birth and adopted a month later by a Dutch couple visiting Mumbai, Indian media reported.

The child went on to have a secure and privileged upbringing in the Netherlands, paving the way for a fulfilling life and a career in public service. In 2024, he became the mayor of Heemstede, a town in the Netherlands.

Named Falgun Binnendijk by a nurse in Nagpur, the Dutch mayor has made three visits to the city in his quest to find his biological mother.

His first visit to India as an 18-year-old tourist did not yield results, but he never gave up hope. His most recent trip in December 2025 proved unexpectedly fruitful when a team led by Vinod Jadhav, a senior district administration official, traced the same nurse who had given him his name at birth.

“It was overwhelming for me to hear her recall everything,” Falgun told the media. “I had just met the woman who gave me my identity.”

During an earlier visit in August 2024 — seven years after beginning his search — Falgun approached Matru Seva Sangh Hospital in an attempt to locate his birth records.

With the assistance of Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and District Collector Vipin Itankar, officials explored all available sources and were able to retrieve limited documentation, including his date of birth and his mother’s name, though no address was found.

“At that point, I felt maybe this was it,” Falgun said. “Everything in my life felt complete except for this unfinished business.”

The mayor said his Dutch wife, with whom he has four children, continues to encourage him to pursue the search.

“I just want to meet her once and tell her that I have a beautiful life and that her child grew up loved,” said the 40-year-old.

Falgun has already named his daughter after his mother and plans to return to Nagpur next year to resume his search.