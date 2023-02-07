Dutch researcher forecast Turkiye earthquake three days before

A Dutch researcher had forecast the earthquake on February 03, three days before, which struck Turkiye and Syria on Feb 06.

The massive quake rocked the region on Monday. A rescue operation is underway across much of southern Turkiye and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has claimed over 5,000 lives and thoroughly devastated the infrastructure.

Frank Hoogerbeets from the Netherlands, shared his prediction on social media, warning an impending major earthquake.

According to the SSGEOS website, their purpose is “monitoring geometry between celestial bodies related to seismic activity”.

SSGEOS monitoring activities are based on evidence that “specific geometry in the Solar System may cause larger earthquakes”.

Hoogerbeets tweeted: “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkiye, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).”

He also warned of additional strong quakes in Central Turkiye and adjacent regions.

The earthquake which first hit near Gaziantep on Monday was estimated to be 7.8, classified as “major”, on the Richter scale.

Its centre was relatively shallow at about 18km (11 miles), causing serious damage to buildings on the surface.

