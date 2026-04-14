Dutch Royals visit Donald Trump at White House ahead of King Charles trip

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have begun a working visit to the United States, arriving just weeks before King Charles’ first state visit to the country as monarch.

The Dutch royals were welcomed at the White House on April 13 by Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, where the leaders attended a dinner in Washington, D.C. Although the visit is not classified as a formal state visit, it includes a series of diplomatic and cultural engagements.

Earlier in the day, the King and Queen traveled to Philadelphia, where they were greeted by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Their visit included a tour of historic landmarks such as Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, part of the ongoing celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.

Continuing a personal tradition, King Willem-Alexander co-piloted the aircraft that brought the royal couple to the U.S., reflecting his long-standing passion for aviation. The King holds multiple pilot licenses and has previously flown commercial routes as a guest pilot.

The visit highlights the strong ties between the Netherlands and the United States, combining historical commemoration with present-day diplomacy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit United States from 27 to 30 April 2026. The visit is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence.