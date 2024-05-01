Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds had a feud on the set of ‘Red Notice’?

Reports from foreign news outlets ‘TheWrap’ and ‘TMZ’ have revealed that Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds had a heated feud on the set of the 2021 Netflix film ‘Red Notice’.

The action comedy, which also starred Gal Gadot, followed an FBI agent and an art thief as they navigated a series of double-crosses. Despite its high budget and star-studded cast, the film received negative reviews for its over-the-top action.

According to insiders, tensions between Dwayne Johnson and Reynolds came to a head when Reynolds waited five hours for Johnson, leading to an intense argument and Johnson storming off the set. The two actors reportedly didn’t speak until recently reconciling their differences.

While The Wrap claimed it was a “huge fight”, TMZ claimed, while citing sources, that it wasn’t nearly as dramatic, but that Ryan Reynolds did have a talk with his costar.

Red Notice, an action-comedy film, was released on Netflix on November 12, 2021, following a limited theatrical release on November 5, 2021. The movie is available to stream on Netflix and has received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its performances, action sequences, and humor, but criticism for its plot and screenwriting.

Despite the mixed reviews, ‘Red Notice’ has two sequels in development, which are expected to be filmed back-to-back. The film’s popularity can be attributed to its star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, as well as its entertaining and action-packed storyline.

