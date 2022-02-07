Dwayne Johnson apologizes to fans!

Dwayne Johnson issued an apology to his fans after showing his support towards Joe Rogan, over the recent COVID-19 misconception controversy.

Actor and former wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, commonly known for his ring name ‘The Rock’, walks back over his earlier words of Joe Rogan’s defense and shared a tweet after facing criticism from fans.

The ‘Jumanji’ star took notice of a complaint on the micro-blogging site by American author and political activist Don Winslow, which read “You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power.”

Addressing Winslow’s tweet, Dwayne Johnson acknowledged the irresponsibility on his end, “Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments,”.

“But now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me”, the 49-year-old actor further clarified his stance.

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

This apology from the celebrity came shortly after his earlier support to podcaster, following the several clips of Rogan using N-words started doing rounds on the internet.

It is pertinent to mention, the Spotify famed podcaster had apologized for the use of racial slur after the video surfaced. Moreover, following the row, Spotify has removed more than 100 of Joe Rogan’s podcasts that had irresponsible statements of the ongoing pandemic.

Comments