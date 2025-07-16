DC fans credit Dwayne Johnson for Superman’s big-screen comeback

DC fans are celebrating the success of James Gunn’s Superman, and surprisingly, many are giving credit to Dwayne Johnson.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The new Superman film, which officially opened in cinemas last Friday, is off to a strong start with preview earnings reaching $22.5 million, the highest for any film this year.

Fans are now joking that Johnson played an unexpected role in helping the franchise move forward.

In 2022, Dwayne Johnson and his production partner Dany Garcia held talks with Warner Bros. Discovery to push for Superman’s return in Black Adam.

They reportedly wanted to position their company, Seven Bucks, to take control of DC’s creative direction. At the time, Johnson strongly supported the return of Henry Cavill as Superman.

However, after Black Adam failed to perform well at the box office, the studio took a new direction.

Johnson and his team were no longer involved, and James Gunn, along with Peter Safran, was hired to lead the future of DC Studios. T

his led to the creation of the new Superman film starring David Corenswet and directed by Gunn.

Fans online are now humorously thanking Dwayne Johnson, saying that his failed attempt to reshape DC helped clear the path for Gunn’s vision.

Many believe that without Johnson’s bold moves and the downfall of Black Adam, the studio might not have handed the reins to Gunn.

The new Superman film has been well received, with a strong rating on Rotten Tomatoes and large crowds turning out for fan screenings.

Also Read: Superman (2025) Review: A Flawed Yet Hopeful Reboot of the Man of Steel

The film marks a fresh chapter for the iconic superhero and has generated excitement across the DC community.

While Dwayne Johnson is no longer part of DC’s current plans, fans are ironically praising him for setting off the chain of events that led to Superman’s successful return.

For many, it seems the missteps of the past have helped shape a better future for the Man of Steel.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets:

“Just saw Superman … First and foremost, I want to say: Thank you Dwayne Johnson,” one fan wrote on X in a viral post, seen at the time of publishing 3.4 million times.

Just saw Superman… First and foremost, I want to say; Thank You Dwayne Johnson pic.twitter.com/t9OFO902s8 — Hernandy D. Morales (@hernandy_s) July 11, 2025

Another fan wrote, “Dwayne Johnson is the best thing to happen to DC, he was so bad we finally got the Superman movie we deserved.”

Dwayne johnson is the best thing to happen to dc he was so bad we finally got the superman movie we deserved pic.twitter.com/PjXkXrGRP5 — the social stoner (@socia15toner) July 11, 2025

“When you think about it, we should all thank Dwayne Johnson. Because if it weren’t for him, we’d be stuck with his DCEU and wouldn’t have James Gunn, the DCU and David Corenswet as #Superman,” wrote another. “So thank you Rock. The hierarchy of the DC Universe definitely changed … for the better.”

When you think about it we should all thank Dwayne Johnson. Because if it weren’t for him, we’d be stuck with his DCEU and wouldn’t have James Gunn, the DCU and David Corenswet as #Superman so thank you Rock. The hierarchy of the DC Universe definitely changed..for the better — Jeremy Irizarry (@RealmOfFilmx) July 11, 2025

“I thank Dwayne Johnson for putting the final nail in the coffin of trainwreck DCEU with the Black Adam movie he’s been wanting for years and for paving the way for us to see this masterpiece,” another wrote of “Superman.”