web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Dwayne Johnson pays moving tribute to ‘childhood hero’ Hulk Hogan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson penned a heartfelt tribute to his ‘childhood hero’, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, after his death on Thursday.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Hours after reports confirmed that WWE legend Hulk Hogan, 71, has died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, fellow wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turned to his Instagram handle on Friday morning, with a throwback video of the U.S. wrestling icon from their time in the ring, alongside an emotional caption.

With the clip from the memorable ‘icon versus icon’ match at WWE’s ‘WrestleMania X8′ in 2002, the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor wrote, “Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan.”

“To millions of little kids, you were a childhood hero – myself included,” he continued. “In 1984, I gave you your ‘HULKSTER’ headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden. 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old – I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you – one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

“The match was to decide who would go down in history as The Greatest of All Time. You may have ‘passed the torch’ to me that night, but you, my friend… you ‘drew the house’, meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way, of becoming the greatest of all time,” the emotional Rock noted. “Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house.”

Read more Hulk Hogan news here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.