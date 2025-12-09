Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava goes Instagram official with WWE star

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Ava has subtly made her romance with Tatyanna Dumas official.

Ava — whose real name is Simone Garcia Johnson — took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a PDA-filled video of herself with 26-year-old WWE star.

The video showcased many intimate moments with her fellow wrestler, including the pair kissing, holding hands and enjoying time together in a swimming pool.

“Crying screaming throwing up,” she wrote along the video, adding, “am so lucky.”

The couple’s soft launch had been building for weeks as they both posed with Dwayne at the London premiere of his biopic The Smashing Machine. However, Ava’s latest post marks the first time she has openly acknowledged the relationship.

On November 30, Ava shared a post-Thanksgiving photo dump that included her leaning in to kiss Tatyanna on the cheek while resting a hand on her stomach.

Ava, who signed with WWE in 2020, has carved her own path in the industry. She currently serves as the on-screen general manager for WWE’s NXT brand, while Tatyanna continues building her wrestling career.

To note, NXT serves as a training group for wrestlers to see if they are ready to perform at WWE’s flagship shows.