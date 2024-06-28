CM Maryam announces distribution date of E-bikes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has announced the distribution date of E-bikes, ARY News reported.

Addressing in the Punjab Assembly in Lahore today, she said that the government of Punjab kick off the distribution of electric bikes from July 10.

Highlighting the achievements of her government’s first 100 days in office, she emphasized that historic and tax-free budget was presented by the provincial government and the government has not imposed taxes on the people of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said her government is going to restart the laptop scheme with the cost of 10 billion rupees. She also informed the house that a plan is being initiated to enroll out-of-school children in schools.

About health facilities, she said free medicines and treatment facility is being provided to the people in public hospitals.

She also outlined measures to support farmers, including interest-free loans and subsidies on agricultural machinery.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Maryam Nawaz launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

The quota will be 50/50 percent reserved for male and female students, in urban areas. In rural areas, 70pc of the quota will be reserved for male students and 30 percent for female students.