Punjab launches e-Cattle Market App

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced the e-Cattle Market App and Web Portal, following the preparations for Eid Al-Adha, allowing citizens to purchase and sell sacrificial animals online.



The step is led by the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) in association with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The initiative aims to update the trading of sacrificial animals and improve operational efficiency.

To use the digital platform, one needs to register online and communicate directly with verified dealers, confirming transparency and informed decision-making.

Upon registration and confirmation, users are redirected to the listing, which provides detailed information about the animal, including photos, videos, weight, and pricing, allowing buyers to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, the system supports animal identifiability, health monitoring, and secure transactions, making the process more dependable.

On the directives of the Government of Punjab, PITB developed this system to streamline animal trading and enhance performance in the sector.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the advantage of the platform, stating, “With the e-Cattle Market App, citizens can now avoid crowded cattle markets and purchase animals online with ease. This step not only reduces traffic congestion but also saves time and fuel.”

Users can access the web portal or download the e-Cattle Market App, which is available for download on the Google Play Store, to make the most of the utility.

This initiative is likely to bring the revolution to the traditional cattle market, bringing a safe, effective, and accessible solution for buyers and sellers across Punjab.

