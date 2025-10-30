E-Challan complaints: Karachi Traffic Police establish 11 facilitation centers across city

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police have informed that they have established 11 facilitation centers in different districts of Karachi for redressal of complaints regarding the E-challan system recently launched in the city, ARY News reported.

If citizens have any complaints regarding the E-challan system, they can contact these facilitation centers.

Besides that, people can also get any information regarding the E-ticketing system or E-challan system from these centers.

These facilitation centers in different districts of the metropolis cover large areas.

The Karachi Traffic Police have established 11 facilitation centers in the city, which include one at SP East Traffic office near Munawar Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Similarly, another center has also been established at the SP West Traffic Office on Hub River Road.

Other centers are located at:

SP Central Traffic Office near Nazimabad driving license branch.

SP Malir Traffic Office near Quaidabad Chowk.

Police Facilitation Center, Korangi Road near McDonald’s Karachi.

Traffic Section Secretariat, Aiwan-e-Sadar Road.

Traffic Section Sadar, main Shahra-e-Faisal.

Traffic Section Preedy, Preedy Police Station.

Traffic Section Ferozabad, Nursery main Shahra-e-Faisal.

Traffic Section Shahra-e-Faisal, Drig Road.

Traffic Section Korangi, Brookes Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial area.

Citizens can visit these centres from Monday to Saturday, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Earlier, the faceless E-Ticketing System in Karachi was officially inaugurated on Monday in a major step toward a transparent and efficient traffic management system that will enhance road safety and public trust.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the new system will eliminate human interference and favouritism in traffic enforcement.

“Traffic violations will now be detected automatically through advanced cameras,” he explained, adding that the initiative aims to promote justice, transparency, and accountability.

Traffic management centers will also be established to assist citizens in verifying e-tickets or filing appeals.

The Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has been involved in reviewing the system to ensure accountability.

How the system works:

When a violation is detected by a camera, the vehicle’s number plate is automatically identified and the data is sent to the excise office.

A challan is then generated with three black-and-white photographs as proof, detailing the violation and the fine.

The challan is printed and sent to the registered address via courier.

Additionally, a message is sent to the owner’s mobile phone, displaying the fine, violation, and penalty points.

A QR code allows the user to view the images in colour on their phone.

Initially, the system will monitor 18–20 key traffic violations, including helmet use for motorcyclists, seat belt compliance for car occupants, wrong-way driving, ignoring lane discipline, standing on zebra crossings or stop lines, signal violations, speeding, black window tints, one-wheeling, and absence of indicators, mirrors, or brake lights.

According to the CM Sindh, first-time offenders will receive a warning and must acknowledge their mistake within ten days by signing an undertaking promising not to repeat it.

A second violation will require payment of fines for both the first and second offenses.

Payment within 14 days grants a 50% discount, while the full fine is payable within 21 days.

After 21 days, the fine doubles. Penalty points are applied to the driver’s license, and accumulating 30 points results in automatic suspension.

Traffic officials will receive 15% of the challan revenue, while those issuing false challans will face a 30% penalty.

Shah said the initiative marks a proud moment for Karachi, emphasizing that the faceless e-challan system will reduce corruption, improve traffic discipline, and make city roads safer for all commuters.