Motorist receives five e-challans for the same violation in Karachi

One serious flaw after another is coming to light in the e-challan system in Karachi. A motorist has now received five traffic fines in a single day for not wearing a seat belt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The city’s e-challan system has reportedly become a source of frustration for drivers, with the man receiving five challan tickets for the same violation.

Three fines were issued on the Expressway and Maripur Road, while two were recorded near Hassan Square. Records show that on 30 October, the driver was fined three times around 12 noon and twice again around midnight at the same locations.

The affected motorist, who works in the transport sector, has appealed to higher authorities to address what he described as an injustice in issuing him five challans for the same violation.

Earlier, multiple flaws were identified in the e-challan system; for example, on 31 October, a motorcycle stolen four years ago in Karachi was recently issued an e-challan for a traffic violation.

According to the owner, the motorcycle had been stolen from the Tariq Road area near Tipu Sultan in 2020, and a complaint was duly registered at the Tipu Sultan Police Station. However, the bike was never recovered, and no progress was made in the case.

In another case, on 30 October, serious flaws surfaced in Karachi’s electronic traffic challan (e-challan) system after a citizen was wrongly fined for a violation he never committed.

The e-challan, issued on October 27 at around 9:45 a.m., showed a violation for riding a motorcycle without a helmet at Teen Talwar, Clifton. However, the affected citizen claimed he was at his home in Scheme 33 at the time.

The e-challan, sent based on a vehicle’s number plate, reportedly contained glaring discrepancies. The image printed on the e-challan displayed one number plate, while the alphanumeric registration mentioned was completely different.

