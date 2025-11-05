E-challan: Govt introduces system to cancel wrong ticketing

LAHORE: A procedure has been introduced to cancel wrong or duplicate e-challans while sitting at home, under which a citizen can submit an application via mobile phone or computer, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has introduced a new online portal for facilitating citizens through which they can cancel false or duplicate e-challans while sitting in their homes. There will be no need to go to the PSCA office and stand in line.

The PSCA apprised that if a driver receives multiple challans for a single violation, which might be issued owing to a system or technical glitch, then he or she can submit an application through a mobile phone or a computer.

To proceed to cancel the e-challan:

Visit the PSCA e-challan portal.

Enter your ID card number and vehicle registration number.

Then click the Review option on the portal.

Write a brief explanation of your problem, for example, “I received two challans for the same date and time.”

The PSCA further informed that the new system will speed up the redressal of complaints and decrease the load on the offices, while it will also help promptly eliminate wrong or duplicate challans.

Further facilitating citizens, the PSCA has also introduced a “Public Safety” app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Through this app, citizens can also review their e-challans and submit applications for review or cancellation.

On the other hand, the Karachi Traffic Police have introduced new measures to encourage timely payment of E-Challan fines for traffic violations, ARY News reported.

According to reports, citizens receiving a first-time e-challan will not have to pay the fine if they submit a written apology.

For a second violation, paying the fine within 14 days will entitle the offender to a 50 percent discount.

All e-challans must be settled within 21 days, after which the full fine will apply.

For example, a motorcyclist who jumps a signal faces a fine of Rs 5,000, but paying within 14 days reduces it to Rs 2,500.

Authorities emphasized that all fines paid within the 14-day window will qualify for concessions.

Earlier, a traffic police officer in Karachi went viral after being caught on camera trying to evade an E-challan by riding his motorcycle without a visible number plate near the Expo Center.

The viral footage circulating on social media shows the traffic officer near Expo Center Karachi, riding a police-issued motorcycle without a visible registration number. The number plate, though attached, appears to have its digits deliberately erased to avoid detection by the city’s E-challan cameras.

In the viral clip, the officer can also be seen turning left while his right indicator is on, a clear traffic violation. The video shows him carrying an official pistol while on duty.

The footage, recorded by a passerby, has sparked public outrage, with citizens criticizing the double standards of traffic personnel who issue heavy fines to the public while ignoring the rules themselves.

Karachi traffic authorities have yet to issue an official response to the viral incident.