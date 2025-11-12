E-Challan: How to check your ticket online?

LAHORE: The big challenge for Faisalabad residents has been solved by the traffic police. Citizens no longer need to worry about checking their e-challans online; the police have made the process much easier.

It is worth noting that the Safe City Project officially launched the new system in Faisalabad last week.

How to Check E-Challan Online

Faisalabad residents can now check their e-challans online through the official website: [https://echallan.psca.gop.pk](https://echallan.psca.gop.pk)

After opening the link, citizens must enter their vehicle or motorcycle registration number along with their National ID Card number (CNIC) and then click on “Search.”

If an e-challan has been issued, it will appear on the screen instantly.

E-Challan System in Other Cities

On the other hand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malik Tariq Zaman has stated that the system has now been launched in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

SSP Malik Tariq urged citizens to follow traffic rules, cautioning that they could face heavy fines. He clarified that if a Safe City camera captures a motorist not wearing a seat belt, a fine ticket will be automatically issued.

Similarly, vehicles and motorcycles with illegal registration plates will also be issued an e-challan. The SSP also cautioned motorcyclists to wear helmets, saying that anyone caught riding without one will have to pay a penalty.

The SSP underscored that traffic law violations contribute significantly to road accidents and fatalities each year, adding that all possible measures are being taken to protect precious lives.