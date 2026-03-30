E-challan fines issued to welfare ambulances in Karachi

KARACHI: Ambulances operated by major welfare organisations in the city have been issued e-challans worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, sparking concern among relief groups, ARY News reported.

According to details, despite Karachi’s poor road conditions and lack of proper signage, dozens of e-challans have been issued to emergency vehicles. Two of the city’s largest welfare organisations, Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Foundation, collectively received more than 50 e-challans.

Even the Sindh government’s own emergency service, Rescue 1122, was not spared, with at least one e-challan issued to its vehicle. Notably, most of the penalties were imposed for not wearing seat belts.

Welfare organisations have strongly objected, stating that in one instance, an ambulance parked in a service lane in Clifton while transferring a patient was also issued an e-challan.

They added that many e-challans were recorded while ambulances were transporting patients, with drivers focused on reaching hospitals in time.

Officials from these organisations argued that globally, emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades are typically exempt from such penalties.

They stressed that during emergencies, drivers prioritize saving lives, making it difficult to strictly comply with regulations like seat belt use or minor speed limits—yet they continue to receive these penalties.

They also pointed out that Karachi lacks dedicated emergency lanes, noting that a previously introduced emergency lane in Saddar was removed within a day.

Meanwhile, over 23,000 motorcyclists and car drivers in the city have reportedly concealed their number plates to avoid peanlties issued through surveillance cameras.

Sources said the Director General of Rescue 1122 has instructed drivers to follow traffic laws strictly. However, welfare organisations have urged the Sindh government and traffic police to review the application of rules for emergency services.