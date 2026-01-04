Karachi man receives e-challan for motorcycle stolen two years ago

KARACHI: A Karachi resident has received an e-challan for a motorcycle that was stolen nearly two years ago, raising serious questions about the city’s traffic enforcement system, ARY News reported.

According to the affected citizen, the motorcycle was stolen from the Liaquatabad area of Karachi on December 7, 2023. Despite an FIR being registered, the vehicle was never recovered by the police.

The citizen said he was shocked to receive an e-challan on December 28, 2025, issued for not wearing a helmet near the National Stadium flyover. He stressed that the motorcycle has not been in his possession since it was stolen.

The victim said this is not just a clerical error but a failure of coordination between law enforcement and traffic authorities, as the e-challan system continues to treat the stolen motorcycle as active.

He added that issuing an e-challan against a stolen vehicle has caused him mental distress and legal uncertainty, despite completing all formalities after the theft.

Appealing to the police, the citizen urged authorities to recover the motorcycle and correct the records so no further e-challan is issued against his name.

The incident has renewed concerns over flaws in Karachi’s digital traffic monitoring and vehicle theft data integration.

Karachi Resident Receives E-Challans For Vehicle ‘Parked At Home’

On December 26, 2025, a Karachi resident was issued two electronic challans within 25 days for allegedly failing to wear a seat belt, despite the vehicle being ‘parked at his home’.

As per details, the man was served with two e-challans for not wearing a seat belt despite his vehicle being parked at home.

Each challan, valued at Rs10,000, was reportedly issued against a 1987-model car, though the violations occurred on a different vehicle carrying the same number plate.

The first challan was recorded on November 23 near Punjab Chowrangi, while the second was issued on December 18 at the Hub Toll Plaza. Photographs accompanying the challans show the same individual driving the vehicle on both occasions.

Authorities suspect that criminal elements may have affixed the old number plate to the newer car, which is said to travel between provinces, including Balochistan.

Police have asked the citizen to submit a formal application to clarify the situation and resolve the discrepancy.