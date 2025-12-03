E-challan: Karachi police collected Rs25 mln in fines

Karachi police have collected Rs25 million in fines through e-challan system launched in the city, ARY News reported.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, to review the performance and potential expansion of the cashless e-ticketing system.

The meeting included a detailed briefing from the DIG Traffic.

During the meeting, it was observed that since the implementation of e-challans in Karachi, over 23,000 citizens have visited facilitation centers.

The briefing revealed that fewer than 200 citizens have challenged their e-challans, while 90% of the issued e-challans have been waived. Overall, fines totaling PKR 25 million have been collected from approximately 4,000 challans.

The next phase will focus on curbing parking violations through ground and aerial surveillance. Cameras, scanners, and drones installed on traffic police vehicles will issue e-tickets to vehicles parked in no-parking zones. Divisional DIGs have submitted reports on the cameras installed in their respective districts.

IG Sindh highlighted that the cashless e-challan system has been widely welcomed by the public, has improved adherence to traffic laws, and significantly reduced complaints regarding unnecessary travel delays.

The IG asserted that the benefits of this modern technology will now be extended to other cities in the province. Under the new Motor Vehicle Act, facilitation centers will be established across all districts to support this initiative.