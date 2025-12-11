Sindh govt to introduce e-challan system in food authority 

The Sindh government has decided to implement e-challans in the food authority, following the model already introduced and yielding results in traffic management.

During a meeting between Sindh’s Minister for Food, Mehboob-uz-Zaman, and PPP Women’s Wing Chairperson Faryal Talpur, detailed briefings were provided on online registration, complaint management, and the digital challan system.

The minister stated that the digitization of the Sindh Food Authority will offer citizens more efficient and transparent services.

He also updated Faryal Talpur on recent actions taken against substandard food and briefed her on the department’s vet stock policy.

Earlier this year, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) conducted a raid on a renowned Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain near PID, uncovering alarming food safety violations and unhygienic practices.

During the inspection, authorities seized 25 kilograms of expired meat, outdated buttercream, and other substandard food items.

The kitchen and washing areas were found to violate hygiene standards, raising serious concerns about public health.

The inspection revealed that the Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain had failed to adhere to basic food safety protocols, with unhygienic practices prevailing in critical areas such as the kitchen and washing zones.

These findings prompted the Sindh Food Authority to file a case in the South Civil Judge’s court, emphasizing the need for accountability and stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.