E-Challan system challenged in Sindh High Court over ‘unfair’ fines

KARACHI: The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the implementation of the e-challan system in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The petition names the Chief Secretary, Sindh government, Inspector General of Police, DIG Traffic, NADRA, the Excise Department, and other institutions as respondents.

The petitioner argued that Karachi’s infrastructure is in a state of disrepair, with citizens lacking basic facilities, yet they are being subjected to heavy fines under the e-challan system.

It further stated that threatening to block citizens’ national identity cards over unpaid challans amounts to a violation of fundamental rights.

Comparing penalties across cities, the petitioner questioned why traffic fines in Lahore are as low as Rs200, while in Karachi they reach up to Rs5,000.

The plea urged the court to declare such discriminatory and excessive penalties illegal and to direct authorities to first improve Karachi’s infrastructure before penalizing citizens.

Earlier, an MQM member of the Sindh Assembly submitted an adjournment motion in the provincial legislature on Wednesday over heavy challans amid the absence of proper roads and transport.

MQM MPA Adil Askari submitted an adjournment motion and said that the government, without ensuring safety measures, has enforced the E-challan system for traffic violations in Karachi.

Dilapidated roads are causing traffic accidents as citizens have no practical option for transportation, the adjournment motion reads.

“The traffic signal system has been dysfunctional. There is a shortage of road marks, zebra crossings and traffic signboards,” MPA said in the motion. The MPA suggested that until improvement in the road infrastructure, the E-challan system for traffic violations should be suspended.

The assembly member also demanded the launch of a comprehensive plan for repair of roads, signals installation and the removal of encroachment from roads.

The newly launched E-challan system for traffic violations in Karachi issued fines totaling over Rs12.5 million and nearly 2,662 tickets within just six hours of its launching on Tuesday.