E-Challan System Launched in Another Punjab City

Bahawalpur, August 1, 2025 – The Punjab government has officially rolled out the e-challan system in Bahawalpur as part of its Safe City Project, aimed at improving traffic regulation and strengthening law enforcement across the city.

According to an official press release, the initiative aligns with similar efforts in other parts of the province. The system is supported by advanced surveillance infrastructure, including AI-powered CCTV cameras strategically installed at key locations such as entry and exit points, major intersections, main roads, and government buildings. These cameras actively monitor traffic to ensure adherence to road safety regulations.

The e-challan system has already started issuing electronic tickets to motorists violating traffic laws, marking a significant advancement in automated traffic enforcement in Bahawalpur.

What is an E-Challan?

An e-challan, or electronic challan, is a digital ticket issued to individuals who violate traffic rules, such as speeding, running red lights, or improper parking. Unlike traditional paper-based tickets, e-challans are generated through automated systems, often using surveillance technology like CCTV cameras equipped with artificial intelligence.

These systems capture violations in real-time, and the e-challan is sent to the offender via SMS, email, or an online portal, detailing the violation, fine amount, and payment instructions. The system aims to streamline traffic enforcement, reduce manual intervention, and promote transparency and efficiency in penalizing traffic violations.