SHC issues notices on petition against e-challan system in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices on a plea challenging e-challan system in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government last month enforced e-challan system in Karachi to control traffic violations.

The petition was filed by the Markazi Muslim League, challenging the e-challan system in Karachi.

During the hearing, the court issued notices to all respondents and directed them to submit their replies by November 25. The bench also ordered that this petition be clubbed with other similar petitions already pending before the court.

The petition names the Chief Secretary, Sindh Government, Inspector General of Police, DIG Traffic, NADRA, and the Excise Department among the respondents.

According to the plea, Karachi’s entire infrastructure has deteriorated, with roads across the city in a state of disrepair, yet citizens are being burdened with heavy fines.

The petitioner argued that threatening to block national identity cards over unpaid challans is a violation of fundamental rights.

The plea further questioned the disparity in fines, noting that a traffic challan in Lahore costs Rs200, whereas Karachi residents are fined Rs5,000, asking, “How can two laws exist within the same country?”

The petitioner urged the Sindh High Court (SHC) to declare the discriminatory and unjust fines illegal.