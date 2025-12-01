E-Challan action finalised against illegal parking vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: Chairing a high-level meeting on traffic management, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi approved a set of measures aimed at easing congestion across the city, with a major focus on expanding the use of E-Challan systems, ARY News reported.

The meeting, attended by DIG Traffic Pir Mohammad Shah, the Municipal Commissioner KMC, Deputy Commissioners and other officials, reviewed ongoing traffic challenges in Karachi.

DIG Traffic briefed the forum that a comprehensive plan has been finalized to issue E-Challan notices to vehicles involved in illegal parking, a problem identified as a major contributor to traffic disruption in several commercial zones of Karachi.

Officials also discussed repairs of dilapidated pedestrian bridges. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation informed the meeting that work has started on the first phase, covering the rehabilitation of 20 pedestrian bridges, with priority being given to those posing safety risks to the public.

The forum conducted a detailed review of illegal roadside parking, basement parking mismanagement in commercial buildings, and congestion caused by shopping malls.

According to the Deputy Commissioner South, 22 commercial buildings in the Saddar area have had encroachments removed from their basement parking spaces, freeing them up for proper vehicle parking and subsequently reducing traffic pressure.

Commissioner Karachi emphasised that the Safe City cameras and the E-Challan framework are designed to protect citizens by ensuring compliance with traffic rules.

He stated that penalties will be significantly stricter: motorcyclists caught overspeeding will face fines of up to Rs 5,000, car drivers up to Rs 15,000, and heavy vehicles up to Rs 20,000. Driving without a licence will attract fines reaching Rs 50,000.

He added that the expanded E-Challan system, including digital monitoring, automated tracking and enforcement, will be fully aligned with the ongoing Safe City initiative in Karachi, making E-Challan enforcement a central pillar of the city’s new traffic-management strategy.