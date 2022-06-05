Sunday, June 5, 2022
Web Desk

E-filing system implemented in government offices

ISLAMABAD: The National Information Technology Board (NITB), a department of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, has fully implemented an e-filing system in all ministries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the e-office system has been fully implemented in government offices which will save millions of rupees from the national exchequer.

The e-filing system in the e-office programme enables the electronic movement and tracking of files and the archival and retrieval of data.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information Technology has said that the implementation of the e-system office will also start in the subordinate departments of the ministries.

On the other hand, the Sindh and Balochistan governments have expressed interest in an e-cabinet portal for the provincial cabinet. Both the provincial governments have requested for development of an e-cabinet portal.

A state-of-the-art digital portal has also been developed for economic zones. The portal ready for economic zones will be inaugurated soon.

Web Desk

