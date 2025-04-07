Punjab e-license system for digital driving permits: Step-by-step guide

LAHORE: Punjab Police has introduced a new e-license system, making it easier for drivers across the province to keep their driving permits digitally accessible, ARY News reported

This initiative aims to control unlicensed driving and streamline verification processes for traffic authorities. It will also help drivers obtain their driving permits by using the Punjab e-license system on their mobile phones.

Driving License Verification and Legal Requirements

Traffic Police Punjab has launched a campaign against individuals driving without a valid license. The initiative encourages citizens to obtain proper driving permits through theoretical and practical examinations, ensuring compliance with the law.

Those found driving motorcycles, cars, or heavy vehicles without a valid license may face fines or other legal consequences.

To assist drivers, Punjab Police has introduced the Punjab e-license system, which allows motorists to download their digital driving permits onto their smartphones. This will serve as valid proof of license when required by law enforcement officials.

How to Download the Punjab e-License

Eligible citizens can access the e-license feature by visiting the official website: dlims.punjab.gov.pk.

Navigate to the “License Information” tab and select the “E-License” option. Enter your CNIC number and date of birth. Click the “Download” button to receive your digital license in PDF format.

Driving License Fee Structure in Punjab

Traffic Police Punjab charges a nominal test fee of PKR 150 for new applicants. The fee structure for acquiring a driving license is as follows:

One-year license: PKR 1,980

PKR 1,980 Two-Year license: PKR 3,330

PKR 3,330 Three-Year license: PKR 4,680

PKR 4,680 Four-Year license: PKR 6,030

PKR 6,030 Five-Year license: PKR 7,380

The initiative simplifies access to licenses and eliminates the need to carry physical copies.

The Punjab e-license system is expected to enhance traffic law enforcement and reduce the number of individuals driving without proper documentation.