web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Punjab e-license system for digital driving permits: Step-by-step guide

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab Police has introduced a new e-license system, making it easier for drivers across the province to keep their driving permits digitally accessible, ARY News reported

This initiative aims to control unlicensed driving and streamline verification processes for traffic authorities. It will also help drivers obtain their driving permits by using the Punjab e-license system on their mobile phones.   

Driving License Verification and Legal Requirements

Traffic Police Punjab has launched a campaign against individuals driving without a valid license. The initiative encourages citizens to obtain proper driving permits through theoretical and practical examinations, ensuring compliance with the law.

Those found driving motorcycles, cars, or heavy vehicles without a valid license may face fines or other legal consequences.

To assist drivers, Punjab Police has introduced the Punjab e-license system, which allows motorists to download their digital driving permits onto their smartphones. This will serve as valid proof of license when required by law enforcement officials.

Read More: Add driving licenses to Google Wallet: Step by step guide

How to Download the Punjab e-License

Eligible citizens can access the e-license feature by visiting the official website: dlims.punjab.gov.pk.

  1. Navigate to the “License Information” tab and select the “E-License” option.
  2. Enter your CNIC number and date of birth.
  3. Click the “Download” button to receive your digital license in PDF format.

Driving License Fee Structure in Punjab

Traffic Police Punjab charges a nominal test fee of PKR 150 for new applicants. The fee structure for acquiring a driving license is as follows:

  • One-year license: PKR 1,980
  • Two-Year license: PKR 3,330
  • Three-Year license: PKR 4,680
  • Four-Year license: PKR 6,030
  • Five-Year license: PKR 7,380

The initiative simplifies access to licenses and eliminates the need to carry physical copies.

The Punjab e-license system is expected to enhance traffic law enforcement and reduce the number of individuals driving without proper documentation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.