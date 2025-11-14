Here’s how to get your E-Tag sticker in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has announced that E-Tag stickers for vehicles will begin to be issued on November 18, ARY News reported.

Starting from that date, residents can visit various designated points across the city to obtain the E-Tag stickers. These stickers will be available at specified locations, which will be communicated to the public in advance.

To collect the E-Tag, vehicle owners will need to provide their vehicle’s registration card. The stickers will be available for all vehicles, including those registered in Islamabad and other provinces.

The district administration has emphasized that the stickers will only be issued at approved points.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry announced a series of new security restrictions in the federal capital while addressing a press conference outside Parliament, accompanied by IG Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Talal Chaudhry said the government will launch a “Secure Neighborhood Survey” — the first of its kind — to enhance public safety and ensure a more secure Islamabad.

“The purpose of this survey is to enable Islamabad authorities to know who is residing or working in every house, shop, and office,” he said.

He further announced that in the next phase, electronic vehicle tags (E-tags) will be made mandatory for all vehicles entering Islamabad.

“No vehicle will be allowed entry into the federal capital without an E-tag. This will help authorities monitor every vehicle’s movement and strengthen the city’s security mechanism,” the minister added.

The measures come in the wake of a suicide attack near the Judicial Complex on Tuesday (November 11, 2025), which claimed at least 12 lives and left more than a dozen others injured.

According to security sources, the suicide bomber has been identified as an Afghan national, while a facilitator linked to the attack belonged to Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The suspect was traced and apprehended during a search operation following the blast.