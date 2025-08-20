How to apply for CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025

The CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is one of the biggest green transport projects in Pakistan. Under this scheme, the Punjab government will introduce 1,100 electric taxis on easy, interest-free instalments. The plan is led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and will officially launch in August 2025.

The CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025 has three main goals: to modernise transport in Punjab, to create new jobs, and to reduce pollution in major cities. The Punjab Transport Department has confirmed that applications will be managed through an online portal built by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

A special feature of the E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is that 30 electric taxis will be reserved for women, giving them a safe and supportive role in the transport sector. The government will also pay the markup, token tax, and registration fees so that drivers only pay the basic instalments.

How to Apply for E-Taxi Scheme:

To apply for the CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025, applicants will need to use the PITB-supported online portal when it becomes live. The steps are:

Prepare documents such as CNIC, driving licence, and proof of residency in Punjab. Fleet owners must also provide company details and SECP or NTN registration. Create an account on the portal and fill in the e-taxi application form. Select whether you are applying as an individual driver or a fleet owner. Choose the instalment plan and check the payment schedule. Submit the form and wait for eligibility checks. If approved, applicants will receive an offer letter with details on vehicle delivery and training.

In the first phase of the E-Taxi Scheme 2025, 1,000 taxis will go to fleet owners, while 100 will be given to individual drivers. Out of these, 30 taxis are reserved for women. The vehicles are expected to include electric sedans and hatchbacks, with ranges of up to 300 kilometres per charge.

The CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme will also set up solar-powered charging stations and service centres to keep the taxis running smoothly. Charging stations will first be installed in Lahore and then in other cities across Punjab.

The E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is not only a transport project but also a social and economic opportunity. It will create thousands of jobs for drivers, mechanics, and charging station staff, while also cutting fuel costs and pollution.

Launching in August 2025, the CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is a major step towards cleaner and safer mobility in Punjab. Those interested should prepare their documents now and watch for the PITB portal to open for applications.