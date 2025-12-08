Sindh Police to launch faceless E-Ticketing in seven districts

KARACHI: The Sindh Police, under the supervision of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, has taken significant steps toward implementing a faceless e-ticketing system in the province. A review meeting held in Karachi outlined the plan to roll out the system in seven districts during the first phase, ARY News reported.

The districts selected for the initial implementation of faceless e-ticketing include Thatta, Khairpur, Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Larkana, and others.

This follows the successful launch of e-ticketing in Hyderabad under the S-4 project, which has already seen cameras identify license plates and detect traffic violations automatically.

During the meeting, IG Sindh emphasized the importance of public awareness before the system goes live. Citizens will be educated about traffic rules, the e-ticketing system, and violations such as riding without helmets, missing number plates, and other infractions.

He stressed that all stakeholders, media, and district administrations must be involved to ensure smooth implementation.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGs, DIGs, the DG of Safe City, and other senior officials. The DIG Traffic and representatives from PDIT provided a detailed briefing on the progress of e-ticketing implementation.

Reports on the enforcement of cameras and TRACS (Traffic Rule Automated Control System) from all divisional DIGs have already been received.

IG Ghulam Nabi Memon directed that well-trained and courteous staff be appointed at all facilitation centers, which have already been established across the province. Staff at these centers will undergo training in the coming days to ensure smooth operations.

Further, cameras in the seven districts are already capable of detecting violations, and upgrades are planned for the remaining districts in the next few days. All DIGs have been instructed to conduct awareness campaigns before e-ticketing enforcement begins to educate the public about the system.

The Sindh Police aim to improve road safety, ensure adherence to traffic laws, and reduce human intervention in traffic fine issuance through this faceless, e-ticketing system.