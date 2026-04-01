Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches E-Transfer Policy Plus 2026

PESHAWAR: The Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, has formally inaugurated the E-Transfer Policy Plus in Peshawar on Tuesday.

A new digital system designed to reform how teachers are transferred across schools has been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Khalid, Special Secretary Iftikhar Ali Khan, Additional Secretaries Hayatullah Khan and Muhammad Saleh Khan, Director Elementary and Secondary Education Naumana Sardar, Director IT Salahuddin Khan, and other officials were also present.

During the briefing, the Provincial Minister was informed that under the E-Transfer Policy Plus 2026, transfers will be carried out for the teaching cadre (including manual and vacant-post transfers), tenure-based transfers for the education management cadre, and tenure-based transfers for the ministerial cadre.

It was further explained that the policy uses a scoring system based on factors such as length of service at a school, student-teacher ratios, academic results, and attendance levels. Additional consideration is given to applicants with disabilities, widows, and those with higher qualifications or specific domicile requirements.

This E-Transfer Policy Plus will provide better transfer facilities to employees associated with the education department.

Speaking at the occasion, the Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub Khan, stated that the provincial government has taken a historic step by introducing a successful E-Transfer Policy Plus, ensuring both teachers’ preferences and merit-based policy.

“Previously, teachers faced significant challenges and often relied on informal channels,” he said. “This system ensures transparency, fairness, and accessibility from home.”

He said that the introduction of the E-Transfer system will yield positive results, improve academic performance in schools, and enhance students’ learning outcomes.

He also highlighted that teachers’ welfare is as important as students’ future. In the past, teachers faced difficulties regarding transfers, but now they can apply for postings and transfers through a mobile app from their homes based on their rights.

The Provincial Minister concluded that further improvements will be made in the E-Transfer Policy Plus, enabling the government to achieve its educational goals effectively.