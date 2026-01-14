E-transfer: Sindh digitises education department

KARACHI: In a move toward modernization, Sindh’s Education Ministry has digitalized the transfer process for teachers and staff by implementing an e-transfer system, ARY News reported.

Following instructions from Education Minister Sardar Shah, the provincial ministry has overhauled the conventional manual system.

Officials stated that the platform will become formally functional on January 15. The system will be rolled out in phases to ensure optimal results.

In the first phase, teachers will be onboarded to the system, followed by all other department employees.

Through this portal, teachers can apply online and track their transfer status from the comfort of their homes.

The e-transfer system is part of a broader package of digital reforms approved by the provincial cabinet.

The new system is expected to save time, reduce expenditures, and eliminate administrative hurdles.

According to the ministry, there are currently 133,547 teachers serving in the department, including 105,258 primary and 28,289 junior elementary teachers.

Education Minister Sardar Shah stated that the online system will promote transparency and merit, noting that integrating modern technology will further streamline administrative affairs.

He added that the e-transfer system will effectively end the culture of “intercession” (recommendations) and eliminate delays in teacher placements.

Earlier today, school timings have been revised in another province of Pakistan due to persistently cold weather, with the new schedule set to take effect from 16 January.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced changes to school hours in the plains following a severe cold spell after winter holidays.

A notification issued by the education department stated that all primary schools across the province will operate from 9:00am to 1:30pm, while middle, high and higher secondary schools will function from 9:00am to 2:20pm.

Officials said the decision aims to protect students from harsh weather conditions while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also revised school timings across the province.

On the directives of Education Minister Sardar Shah, all public and private schools will open at 9:00am, while closing times will remain unchanged. These timings will remain in force from 16 January to 26 January.

In contrast, the Punjab government has extended winter vacations by one week, announcing 19 January as the new reopening date for schools.