UK introduces e-Visa system for Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani citizens will now be able to use the e-Visa system for travel to the United Kingdom (UK), a move aimed at simplifying the visa process and improving convenience for applicants.

According to the British High Commission, the new digital system will benefit Pakistani travelers visiting the UK for tourism and business purposes.

Under the updated process, visa verification will now be provided via email, eliminating the need for a visa sticker on the passport. Applicants will submit their visa applications online and complete the required biometric verification.

The High Commission stated that approved applicants will receive their visas through a digital record, which can be accessed through their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) online account.

With the introduction of the e-Visa system, applicants will no longer need to visit a visa center a second time to collect their passports, making the process faster and more efficient.

Travelers will also be able to generate a share code to confirm their visa status at border control or when required by authorities.

Officials clarified that while the system has been digitized, there are no changes to the visa process, eligibility criteria, or requirements.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott described the development as a major facilitation for Pakistani citizens, saying the e-Visa system will make travel procedures more streamlined and accessible.

UK Introduces E-Visa System For Pakistani Students

On July 15, 2025, the UK High Commission announced the launch of the e-visa system for Pakistani students and workers seeking to study or work in the United Kingdom.

According to the UK High Commission, most Pakistani students and workers will no longer require a visa sticker in their passports. Instead, they will be able to view their immigration status online through the new digital e-visa platform.

The British High Commission described the e-visa as part of a secure, simple, and fully digital system.