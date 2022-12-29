Early closure of markets: Saeed Ghani says ‘will decide after consulting traders’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the decision for the early closure of markets will be taken after consulting the traders, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani and Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla chaired a session to discuss the strategy for the energy conservation plan with the stakeholders.

The session was attended by the business community, Commissioner Karachi, Administrator Karachi and others.

They discussed the early closure of markets, marriage halls and restaurants across the province under the energy conservation plan prescribed by the federal government.

While addressing the session members Saeed Ghani said he will try to convince the federal government of the suggestions regarding energy conservation proposed in the meeting today.

He further assured of holding a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to stop the power outages during business hours.

Ghani said that the federal government suggested closing markets at 8:00 pm and marriage halls at 10:00 pm.

However, the marriage halls’ association suggested fixing the closure time at 12:00 midnight. The restaurant owners suggested the provincial authorities close the government institutions at 3:00 pm and the banking sector at 4:00 pm.

