Early completion of delayed Nai Gaj Dam project ordered

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress on the Nai Gaj Dam project being constructed in Dadu, wherein he directed the authorities concerned to ensure its early completion.

The meeting was held after the PMIC chairman took cognizance of the concerns of the prime minister over the unwarranted delays in the completion of PSDP projects.

After showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status, the monitoring task was assigned to PMIC Member Engineer Aamir Hasan to ensure the effective supervision of the project.

The meeting was attended by PMIC officers including Engineer Aamir Hasan, Director Muhammad Saleh Narejo and the officers of the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA. Special Secretary, Irrigation Department, Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Dadu and the officers of the Sindh government joined via video link.

The meeting was briefed about the implementation status and the latest progress on decisions made during the field visit and meeting chaired by PMIC chairman on November 2 at Nai Gaj Dam Project, Dadu.

The PMIC chairman was apprised of the meeting held at the Sindh chief secretary’s office on November 3 in which the WAPDA had raised the issues regarding land acquisition, resettlement and road.

The PMIC head directed the authorities concerned to ensure the speedy completion of the project as the deadlines had been significantly delayed.

Once completed, the project would cultivate an area of 28,800 acres, protect the downstream areas from floods, ensure water supply to Manchar Lake and lower riparian, fisheries development, and recharge groundwater besides ensuring socio-economic uplift of the poor community.

It will also produce four megawatts of electricity for the local populace.

The implementation report regarding the progress on the project will be submitted to the prime minister.